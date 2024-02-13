Advertisement

Bengaluru: A man’s apparent ‘frustration’ after being caught for riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, proved costly to him as he was arrested by the police for biting an on-duty constable in the middle of the road near Wilson Garden 10th cross in Bengaluru.

A video of the incident was shared by a social media user with username @rakeshprakash1 on X . In the video, the man, identified as Sayyad Rafi, can be seen resisting police who were trying to confiscate the keys for the traffic rule violation. In order to get the keys back, he bit a constable’s fingers.

His resistance escalated when he dismounted the scooter and confronted two traffic police officials. As one of them caught hold of him, another cop was seen taking away his scooter. He was immediately detained by the police.

Consequently, Rafi faced charges of obstructing a police officer from performing his duty, criminal intimidation, and breach of peace.

