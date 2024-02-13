English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

Video: Bengaluru Man Bites Cop After Being Caught Riding Without Helmet, Held

The man's resistance escalated when he dismounted the scooter and confronted two traffic police officials.

Digital Desk
man bites cop
He was immediately detained by the police. | Image:X/@rakeshprakash1
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: A man’s apparent ‘frustration’ after being caught for riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, proved costly to him as he was arrested by the police for biting an on-duty constable in the middle of the road near Wilson Garden 10th cross in Bengaluru.

A video of the incident was shared by a social media user with username @rakeshprakash1 on X . In the video, the man, identified as Sayyad Rafi, can be seen resisting police who were trying to confiscate the keys for the traffic rule violation. In order to get the keys back, he bit a constable’s fingers.

Advertisement

His resistance escalated when he dismounted the scooter and confronted two traffic police officials. As one of them caught hold of him, another cop was seen taking away his scooter. He was immediately detained by the police.

Advertisement

Consequently, Rafi faced charges of obstructing a police officer from performing his duty, criminal intimidation, and breach of peace.
 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

14 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

14 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

14 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

14 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

14 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

14 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

15 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

18 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

21 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

21 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

21 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawa 350 in new colour scheme showcased in India; launch soon

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Shots Fired at House of Pannu's Close Aide in Canada

    World6 minutes ago

  3. Farmers Protest: 10 Big Updates From Kisan Andolan

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Valentine's Day: Ways To Celebrate The Day Of Love With Your Pet Dog

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  5. Video: Man Bites Cop After Being Caught Riding Without Helmet, Held

    India News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement