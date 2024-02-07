Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Video | Building Collapses in Puducherry's Attupatti Area Due to Digging of Ditch

According to sources, the drainage work is suspected to have caused the collapse incident.

Digital Desk
Video | Building Collapses in Puducherry's Attupatti Area Due to Digging of Ditch
Building Collapses in Puducherry's Attupatti Area Due to Digging of Ditch | Image:ANI
Puducherry: A ground plus three-storey building collapsed at Attupatti area in Puducherry on Monday. News agency ANI shared the visuals of the collapse incident on social media platform X.

According to sources, the digging of ditch as a part of drainage work is suspected to have caused the collapse incident. 

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 16:42 IST

