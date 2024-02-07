Building Collapses in Puducherry's Attupatti Area Due to Digging of Ditch | Image: ANI

Puducherry: A ground plus three-storey building collapsed at Attupatti area in Puducherry on Monday. News agency ANI shared the visuals of the collapse incident on social media platform X.

#WATCH | Houses in the Attupatti area of Puducherry collapsed due to the digging of ditch as a part of drainage work pic.twitter.com/9nIn4AjU3w — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

According to sources, the digging of ditch as a part of drainage work is suspected to have caused the collapse incident.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)