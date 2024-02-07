Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:42 IST
Video | Building Collapses in Puducherry's Attupatti Area Due to Digging of Ditch
According to sources, the drainage work is suspected to have caused the collapse incident.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Building Collapses in Puducherry's Attupatti Area Due to Digging of Ditch
Puducherry: A ground plus three-storey building collapsed at Attupatti area in Puducherry on Monday. News agency ANI shared the visuals of the collapse incident on social media platform X.
According to sources, the digging of ditch as a part of drainage work is suspected to have caused the collapse incident.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 16:42 IST
