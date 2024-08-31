sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'By Profound Respect, We Mean...': SG Tushar Mehta's Masterclass In Karnataka HC is A Must Watch

Published 19:04 IST, August 31st 2024

'By Profound Respect, We Mean...': SG Tushar Mehta's Masterclass In Karnataka HC is A Must Watch

"When we say 'with profound respect,' it generally means, 'your lordships have not understood, but let me make your lordship understand", Mehta said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
SG Tushar Mehta's Masterclass In Karnataka High Court is A Must Watch
SG Tushar Mehta's Masterclass In Karnataka High Court is A Must Watch | Image: Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

19:04 IST, August 31st 2024