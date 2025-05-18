Video Captures Moment CRPF Neutralised IEDs In Chhattisgarh's Gaurmund Forest Amid Anti-Maoist Operation

Updated May 18th 2025, 23:30 IST
Raipur: Security forces conducted a major anti-Naxal operation on May 18 where they successfully neutralised threats posed by Maoist insurgents in the forests of Gaurmund village, located in the Thana Mainpur area.
Acting on intelligence reports, a joint team comprising the district force and F Company of the 65 Battalion CRPF, led by Assistant Commandant Sudhir Kumar, launched a coordinated campaign to flush out insurgents and secure the region.
During the operation, security forces discovered multiple cooker bombs strategically placed by Maoists to target personnel. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) swiftly intervened, successfully destroying two 5 kg Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), preventing potential casualties and ensuring the safety of the troops.
As part of the search operation, security forces recovered critical supplies used by Naxal insurgents, including Solar plates (likely used for off-grid power supply) Electrical wires (potentially for explosive devices) Utensils and food supplies (indicating prolonged hideouts)
This operation was a part of the larger Naxal eradication campaign, which has seen a big success in reducing insurgent activity across Chhattisgarh and neighbouring regions. According to reports, India has reduced Naxal-affected areas from 126 districts to just 18, with security forces aiming for complete eradication by 2026.
Security forces continue to monitor insurgent movements, ensuring that Maoist strongholds are systematically dismantled. In recent operations 31 Maoists have been eliminated in Chhattisgarh’s Karregutta hills.
