BAPS Mandir Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the historic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates. Republic TV has accessed the LIVE footage from inside the temple showing the inauguration ceremony. Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi offered water in the virtual representations of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers within the temple compound. Following this ritual, he proceeded to engage in inauguration rituals inside the BAPS mandir.

PM Modi also offered prayers as he inaugurated BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier today, the consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was held ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi. The priests conducted rituals before the inauguration.



#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/mUW34PpJfL — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

BAPS Mandir Inaugurated: 5 Things to Know

Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship. The foundation stone, a cornerstone of cultural unity, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2017, reflecting the collaborative effort to bring this vision to life. The incorporation of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates the temple to the status of a scientific marvel. The estimated cost of this magnificent construction, a testament to the devotion and commitment of the community, is Dh400 million. The BAPS Hindu Mandir has emerged as a testament to architectural brilliance and cultural significance in the heart of the region, marking the first stone Hindu temple in the area, proudly standing as the largest in West Asia. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

PM Modi arrived in UAE on Tuesday on a two-day visit and talked about the BAPS temple at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event held yesterday. He thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for giving approval for the BAPS Hindu Mandir, saying that it reflects his love and respect for India and couldn't have been possible without his love and support. His visit to UAE also marks the third by the PM to the Gulf country in the past eight months.