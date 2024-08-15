sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Video Captures Rampage at RG Kar, Emergency Building Ransacked Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Rape-Murder

Published 11:43 IST, August 15th 2024

Video Captures Rampage at RG Kar, Emergency Building Ransacked Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Rape-Murder

A group of nearly 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at police personnel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kolkata Rape And Murder: Mob Vandalised RG Kar Medical Hospital
Kolkata Rape And Murder: Mob Vandalised RG Kar Medical Hospital | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:43 IST, August 15th 2024