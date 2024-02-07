Advertisement

Hapur: A scuffle broke out between commuters and toll plaza staff members over toll fees in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur late on Thursday night.

According to sources, around a dozen men got involved in the dispute which snowballed into a physical fight.

A video, recorded from a distance, has emerged from the Chhajarsi toll plaza on the Delhi-Lucknow highway. In the visuals it can be seen that the dispute escalated into a hit-and-run case, with at least two people being injured after a car tried to run over them. Some of the people were seen jumping on to the car in order to stop it but the driver instead of stopping, hit them and fled from the scene.

People with sticks in hands can be seen chasing the red-coloured car that was trying to flee from the spot. Sources revealed that the car was bearing number plates of Delhi. A complaint has been registered against the unknown car driver.