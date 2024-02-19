Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Delhi: Massive Fire Guts Around 130 Huts in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy Area | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out on Sunday night in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi. A fire call was received from Shahbad Dairy area around 10 pm on Sunday

Srinwanti Das
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Rohini Slum Fire: A massive fire broke out on Sunday night in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy area in outer Delhi, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Monday. A fire call was received from Shahbad Dairy area at 10.17 pm on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place behind Hanuman Mandir in Rohini’s Sector 28 in Delhi. "A total of 15 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused completely. No one was injured in the incident. Nearly 130 shanties were gutted," the official said.

The incident reportedly took place behind Hanuman Mandir in Rohini’s Sector 28 in Delhi | Republic

As per reports around 130 huts have been gutted in the fire. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Advertisement
As per reports around 130 huts have been gutted in the fire | Republic

More details are awaited on the matter.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

13 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

16 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

16 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

16 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

17 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LeBron James still committed to Paris Olympics

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Inaugurate 1st Phase of Mumbai Coastal Road Project Today

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. 'Fancy': CJI DY Chandrachud's Mercedes Number Plate Goes Viral

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Jay Shah raises 'SEVERE' JUDGEMNENT call on cricketers

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Deepika Padukone at BAFTA: Actress' Behind-the-stage Photos Go Viral

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo