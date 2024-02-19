Advertisement

Rohini Slum Fire: A massive fire broke out on Sunday night in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy area in outer Delhi, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Monday. A fire call was received from Shahbad Dairy area at 10.17 pm on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place behind Hanuman Mandir in Rohini’s Sector 28 in Delhi. "A total of 15 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused completely. No one was injured in the incident. Nearly 130 shanties were gutted," the official said.

The incident reportedly took place behind Hanuman Mandir in Rohini’s Sector 28 in Delhi | Republic

As per reports around 130 huts have been gutted in the fire. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Advertisement

As per reports around 130 huts have been gutted in the fire | Republic

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire call was received from the Shahbad Dairy area at around 10 pm yesterday. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No causality/injuries were reported. Around 130 jhuggis were gutted in the fire: Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/emNzN3JBU9 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

More details are awaited on the matter.