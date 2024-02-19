Updated February 19th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Delhi: Massive Fire Guts Around 130 Huts in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy Area | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out on Sunday night in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi. A fire call was received from Shahbad Dairy area around 10 pm on Sunday

Srinwanti Das
Rohini Slum Fire: A massive fire broke out on Sunday night in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy area in outer Delhi, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Monday. A fire call was received from Shahbad Dairy area at 10.17 pm on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place behind Hanuman Mandir in Rohini’s Sector 28 in Delhi. "A total of 15 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused completely. No one was injured in the incident. Nearly 130 shanties were gutted," the official said.

The incident reportedly took place behind Hanuman Mandir in Rohini’s Sector 28 in Delhi | Republic

As per reports around 130 huts have been gutted in the fire. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

As per reports around 130 huts have been gutted in the fire | Republic

More details are awaited on the matter.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 09:54 IST