Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Gujarat's Morbi | VIDEO

A massive fire erupted on Wednesday in Gujarat’s Vinayak Corporation factory located on Paneli Road in Morbi.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Fire in Gujarat
Video: Fire Breaks Out at Corporation Factory in Gujarat | Image:ANI
New Delhi: A massive fire erupted on Wednesday in Gujarat’s Vinayak Corporation factory located on Paneli Road in Morbi. Emergency services are currently on the scene, battling to contain the blaze as plumes of smoke billow into the sky. The cause of the fire and extent of damages are yet to be ascertained.

Watch the massive fire in Gujarat

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 17:53 IST

