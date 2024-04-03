Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire erupted on Wednesday in Gujarat’s Vinayak Corporation factory located on Paneli Road in Morbi. Emergency services are currently on the scene, battling to contain the blaze as plumes of smoke billow into the sky. The cause of the fire and extent of damages are yet to be ascertained.

Watch the massive fire in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out at Vinayak Corporation factory on Paneli road, in Morbi. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/cEoIn9HJDu — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…