A daughter’s marriage is one of the most important moments in a father’s life, and the bond between a father and a daughter needs no words to describe. From the princess treatment in childhood to making her a princess at her wedding, the journey is incredible. Every father dreams of watching his daughter in the wedding dress, and a recent viral video showcases the wholesome reaction of a father when his daughter walks in the wedding dress.

The video starts with the parents standing and waiting for the daughter, and then the daughter comes from behind in her pink wedding lehenga with matching veil. As she reaches up to her parents, she removes the veil and shows her dress to them. The parents hugged her, and it was visible that all of them were sharing a very emotional moment and complimenting the daughter.

Watch the video:

Later in the video, the father told her daughter, “Ghoom ke dikha,” to see her whole dress, and in reply, the bride twirled. These beautiful and emotional moments show the golden bond between a father and his daughter. The video was shared by makeup artist @blendedbymehar and was posted on Instagram. With this video, the user wrote the caption, “Precious reaction of Parents after seeing their daughter as a bride and how adorable her father telling ‘Ghumke Dikha’, heartfelt, isn’t it?”

The video was shared a few days ago and collected thousands of likes. The numbers are still increasing.

The video was shared a couple of days ago and has garnered thousands of likes, and the people also showered with love in the comment section. One of the users said, “I can’t find words to explain my emotions”. “Such a beautiful reaction,” added a second. “So adorable,” commented a third. “This is beautiful,” expressed a fourth. Several users reacted with heart and fire emoticons in the comments section of the post.