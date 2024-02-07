Small spherical ice can be seen enveloping the streets in Moga. | Image: ANI

Moga: Amid cold wave conditions, Punjab's Moga witnessed a fresh spell of hailstorm on Thursday, bring down the temperature.

News agency ANI shared the visuals of the hailstorm on X. In the video, the small spherical ice can be seen enveloping the streets in the area.

#WATCH | Punjab's Moga witnessed a spell of hailstorm today pic.twitter.com/PGARfPhI0A — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Punjab on February 1. Punjab is also likely to witness strong and chilly surface winds and thunderstorms along with gusty winds.

The IMD has also predicted dense to very dense fog in the state for today.

