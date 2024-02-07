Updated February 1st, 2024 at 10:05 IST
Video: Hailstorm in Punjab's Moga Brings Mercury Down
Moga: Amid cold wave conditions, Punjab's Moga witnessed a fresh spell of hailstorm on Thursday, bring down the temperature.
News agency ANI shared the visuals of the hailstorm on X. In the video, the small spherical ice can be seen enveloping the streets in the area.
The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Punjab on February 1. Punjab is also likely to witness strong and chilly surface winds and thunderstorms along with gusty winds.
The IMD has also predicted dense to very dense fog in the state for today.
Published February 1st, 2024 at 10:05 IST
