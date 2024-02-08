Advertisement

Imphal: Heavy fuel leaked from a power station in Imphal valley and spilt into streams flowing alongside it. The incident happened on Wednesday night at the Leimakhong power station in Kangpokpi district. Streams passing through villages such as Kanto Sabal and Sekmai were affected by the spill. These streams meet the Imphal River -- the lifeline of the region -- downstream, said officials.

Swinging into action, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) directed the departments concerned to take "immediate necessary action to prevent an environment calamity, making use of all available resources in terms of machinery, manpower and expertise".

Advertisement

"Leakage of heavy fuel from Leimakhong Power Station has been reported, leading to spillover of the discharge along streams passing through Kantosabal, Sekmai etc. The stream meets the Imphal River downstream by flowing through Khurkhul-Loitang-Kameng-Iroisemba-Nambul," the government said in an order.

Heavy machinery was deployed to divert the flow of the water in the affected streams towards fields, an official told PTI. "It is yet to be determined if miscreants were involved in this or if it was accidental," he said.

Advertisement

Locals said the water of the streams is used by them for daily chores. "Not just aquatic life but also the communities that depend on the water have been severely threatened by this spill," said Nongmai, a resident of Kanto Sabal.

The incident comes at a time when Manipur was witnessing sporadic incidents of violence after ethnic clashes.

