VIDEO: Hindu Priest Offers Prayers At 'Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana' In Gyanvapi Complex After 30 Years

Varanasi: Following the order by Varanasi district court order which allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’ - the basement of the Gyanvapi Complex, videos have emerged showing Hindu priest offering prayers to the idols at the Tehkhana. The prayers are being offered by the members of the Vyas family after almost 30 years. Earlier, puja was performed at the basement, which was sealed after the orders of then Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav after the Babri incident.

Confirming the same, Vishnu Shankar Jain wrote on X wrote, "The SG has complied with the orders of the court. Shayan arti done by a pujari of KVM Trust after putting up idols. An Akhand Jyoti started in front of them. Daily Arti of all above deities- Morning Mangla Arti, Bhog Arti, evening arti, late sunset evening arti, Shayan arti."

The Court, on Wednesday, ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in a cellar of the Gyanvapi complex, marking a significant development in the legal battle over the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Also, prayers were performed at midnight after the ‘tehkhana’ was opened at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. Vyas ji's cellar was opened after 31 years for prayers." Asked if prayers were performed in the basement, President of the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust Nagendra Pandey said, "Yes." "It was necessary to follow the court's orders, so the district administration made all the arrangements with great promptness," Pandey added.

