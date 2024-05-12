Advertisement

Nowadays, getting famous and having more views on reels is more important than law and order. And in this series, a new viral video has been making the rounds on the internet in which an influencer is recording a reel while having a gun in her hand. The influencer is waving the weapon in her hand fearlessly.

An X user and advocate, Kalyanji Chaudhary, shared this video on the social media platform. And it was also disclosed that the name of this influencer is Simran Yadav.

The caption of the post was written in Hindi, and its translation says, “Instagram star Simran Yadav of Lucknow is openly flouting the law and code of conduct by waving a pistol on the highway and making a video to show off her community's power in the society, but the officials are maintaining silence.”

Watch the video:

instagram star सिमरन यादव लखनऊ सरेआम नियम कानून व आचार संहिता की धज्जियाँ उड़ाते हुए highway पर पिस्टल को लहराकर video वायरल करके समाज में अपनी बिरादरी का रौब जमा रहीं हैं परंतु अधिकारी चुप्पी साधे हुए है l @dgpup @ECISVEEP @Splucknow_rural @Igrangelucknow @adgzonelucknow @myogi pic.twitter.com/GN4zWsc1P9 — Advocate kalyanji Chaudhary (@DeewaneHindust1)

The video starts with Simran standing in the middle of the road, holding a gun in her hand, and flaunting it with the dialogue she is speaking. And in the middle of the video, she throws the weapon away.

Since being uploaded, the video has received 8755 views and several comments against the action.

People’s reactions in the comments:

“Start putting a hefty fine on these jokers. Money can be used to feed poor people,” said one user.

Also, the UP police tagged the Lucknow Police and wrote, “Kindly look into it.”

Another one said, “People for get the limits of cultural and ethical values N try to gain popularity by any means. Law must take it's course.”

“When I was 5, I ran around with a 'toy' gun like this all the time, but I was also dressed as a cowboy...Funny how times change.”