Updated February 1st, 2024 at 07:19 IST
VIDEO: Fire Engulfs Sweet Shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, No Casualties Reported
The fire broke out at a sweet shop in the Harbans Mohal police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur in the early hours of Thursday morning
Kanpur Fire: A fire broke out at a sweet shop in the Harbans Mohal police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur in the early hours of Thursday morning. Locals immediately informed the local police. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Fire fighters brought the fire under control. The fire reportedly broke out due to an electrical short circuit. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported in the incident.
Commenting on the incident, SFO Kanpur, Suresh Chandra informed that fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.
“We received the information around 12:07 am that a fire broke out at a sweet shop in Harbans Mohal police station area. There has been no loss of life. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Everybody has been evacuated,” he said.
