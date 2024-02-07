Advertisement

Kanpur Fire: A fire broke out at a sweet shop in the Harbans Mohal police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur in the early hours of Thursday morning. Locals immediately informed the local police. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Fire fighters brought the fire under control. The fire reportedly broke out due to an electrical short circuit. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at a sweet shop due to an electrical short circuit in the Harbans Mohal police station area in Kanpur. The fire department reached the spot and brought the fire under control. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/TzwhHpmYNV — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Commenting on the incident, SFO Kanpur, Suresh Chandra informed that fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: SFO Kanpur, Suresh Chandra says, "We received the information around 12:07 am that a fire broke out at a sweet shop in Harbans Mohal police station area...There has been no loss of life. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the… pic.twitter.com/VfaSNgKVdW — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

“We received the information around 12:07 am that a fire broke out at a sweet shop in Harbans Mohal police station area. There has been no loss of life. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Everybody has been evacuated,” he said.