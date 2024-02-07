Advertisement

Raichur, Karnataka: Protest erupted in Karnataka’s Siravar town of Raichur district after a portrait of Tipu Sultan was reportedly garlanded with footwear by unknown miscreants. The incident was reported on Tuesday evening near Tipu Circle close to Mutton Market.

This incident led to a tense situation and a massive protest from a minority community. Protesters blocked traffic, demanding the arrest of the miscreants. Protesters also expressed their outrage by setting tyres ablaze in the middle of the road.

Advertisement

Bid to Rename Mysuru Airport After Tipu Sultan

In December last year, during the Assembly proceedings, Prasad Abayya, Congress MLA from Hubli, Dharwad East, had suggested that Mysuru airport be renamed as Tipu Sultan airport. The matter came up during discussion on the state government writing to the centre on changing the name of the airport.

Advertisement

The proposal was vehemently opposed by BJP MLAs in the floor of the house.