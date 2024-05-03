Video: Leopard Roaming Near Hyderabad Airport Trapped After 6 Days

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Six days after a leopard that was spotted near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad’s Shamshabad, causing panic among residents, was rescued on Friday morning.

After the wild cat was captured on CCTV cameras installed around Hyderabad airports, the forest department had launched an operation to trap it. As part of the operation, cages were also set up to rescue it.

Advertisement

Visuals have emerged on social media platform X showing the animal moving inside the cage after it was captured.

The Leopard that entered into Shamsabad @RGIAHyd 6 days back finally got trapped today morning .The male Leopard is being first taken to Hyderabad Zoo and after keeping him under observation and health checkup it will be released into forest. Kudos to CCF Charminar , DFO… pic.twitter.com/yDUNSqekIZ — Mohan Pargaien IFS🇮🇳 (@pargaien)

Initially, the airport staff spotted the feline jumping over the boundary wall of the airport near Gollapalli and then alerted the forest department.

According to officials, the male leopard has been taken to Nehru Zoological Park in the city where it will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

Following its health checkup, it will be released into Nallamala Srisailam Wildlife Forest in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The presence of leopards in human habitations is not new. Previously in 2020, a leopard had sneaked into the Rajendranagar area and was seen resting in the middle of the road. It was later rescued by the forest department.

