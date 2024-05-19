Advertisement

“Practice makes a man perfect,” we have heard this quote for so many years now and it will stay true for sure. We have seen many videos and stories which prove that you need to continue your practice to be a perfectionist in a certain work, and now a new viral video is proving that quote right again.

A video is getting viral on X (formerly Twitter) in which an employee of Indian Railways can be seen drawing tickets from the vending machine with a lightning speed. The video starts with an elderly employee drawing tickets from the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine which has a touch screen and the employee is selecting the destination and type of train with his finger running all over the screen.

Advertisement

Watch the viral video:

The video was shared on X by a user named @interesting_aIl and the caption of this video says, “Bros not even clicking anything half the time.”

Advertisement

Bros not even clicking anything half the time pic.twitter.com/HlPNrqSljj — Interesting Things (@interesting_aIl)

People in the comment sections were amazed at the speed of elderly man and his perfection in every click. Check out some of the best comments of the post.

Advertisement

User’s reaction on the post:

“bro is faster than the machine can comprehend.”

Advertisement

bro is faster than the machine can comprehend 😭 — Angelica (@Angelica_Reed42)

“He has done this half his whole life to the extent of turning it into his toy.”

Advertisement

He has done this half his whole life to the extent of turning it into his toy😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VStiQ7GHnF — Christian C.🌷 (@omorogiec)

“This is fake. No way the application responds this fast.”

Advertisement

This is fake. No way the application responds this fast. — Dilip Patel (@patel_dilip)

“He is clicking too fast to be caught on camera.”

Advertisement

He is clicking too fast to be caught on camera — pawan yadav (@pawanyadav8)

“No he is! I have used one of these kiosk machine myself, and screen response is so slow but if you know what option next you want to click you can actually use it like this gentleman here.”

Advertisement

No he is! I have used one of these kiosk machine myself, and screen response is so slow but if you know what option next you want to click you can actually use it like this gentleman here. — Mrinal Sinha (@mri0in)

“The display is not keeping up with him. So he has added a lot of dummy taps. Kind of like inserting NOP instructions in assembly code interacting with slow peripherals.”

Advertisement

The display is not keeping up with him. So he has added a lot of dummy taps. Kind of like inserting NOP instructions in assembly code interacting with slow peripherals. 😂 — 🇮🇳Mohan Krishnakumar 🕉️ (@MohanKrishnaku5)