Updated February 26th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Video: Man Dragged on Car Bonnet for 3km in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi, Driver Held

According to sources, the victim’s car was allegedly hit by the accused's Sedan.

Digital Desk
Man Dragged on Car Bonnet
Man Dragged on Car Bonnet for 3km in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi, 1 Held
Ghaziabad: In a road rage incident, a man was dragged on a car bonnet for nearly 3km in Kaushambi area of Ghaziabad on Saturday. The incident was caught on camera. The CCTV footage of the incident, that has gone viral, has surfaced wherein the man can be seen being dragged on the sedan.

According to sources, the victim’s car was allegedly hit by the accused's Sedan.

The accused’s car was bearing a Delhi-registration number. Police said that an argument broke out between both the parties following which the complainant forcibly sat on the bonnet and the car driver started the vehicle and drove carelessly.

Police have registered a complaint and the accused has been arrested.
 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

