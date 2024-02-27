English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Massive fire breaks out at Aakash-BYJU's Educational Institute in Visakhapatnam

A massive fire broke out at Aakash-BYJU's Educational Institute in Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Digital Desk
A massive fire broke out at Aakash-Byju 's Educational Institute in Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
A massive fire broke out at Aakash-Byju 's Educational Institute in Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
Visakhapatnam: A massive fire broke out at Aakash-BYJU's Educational Institute in Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. 

It is suspected that the fire was caused due to a short circuit. According to sources, several computers, study materials were gutted in the fire. After receiving the information, the fire department pressed fire tenders into service to douse the fire.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

