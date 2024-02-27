Updated February 27th, 2024 at 11:03 IST
Massive fire breaks out at Aakash-BYJU's Educational Institute in Visakhapatnam
A massive fire broke out at Aakash-BYJU's Educational Institute in Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
A massive fire broke out at Aakash-Byju 's Educational Institute in Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. | Image:X
Advertisement
Visakhapatnam: A massive fire broke out at Aakash-BYJU's Educational Institute in Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
It is suspected that the fire was caused due to a short circuit. According to sources, several computers, study materials were gutted in the fire. After receiving the information, the fire department pressed fire tenders into service to douse the fire.
Advertisement
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
Advertisement
Published February 27th, 2024 at 10:57 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Survey shows rural-urban gap narrowingEconomy News15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.