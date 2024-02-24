Updated February 24th, 2024 at 11:06 IST
Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in West Bengal’s Asansol, Firefighting Ops On
Asansol fire: In the video, huge plumed of smokes can be seen emanating from the factory.
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in West Bengal’s Asansol | Image:ANI
Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Jadudanga area of Jamuria in West Bengal’s Asansol on Saturday morning. After receiving the information, six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. The cause behind the fire is yet to ascertained.
News agency ANI shared the visuals from the spot. In the video, huge plumed of smokes can be seen emanating from the factory.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries. Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.
