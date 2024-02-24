Advertisement

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Jadudanga area of Jamuria in West Bengal’s Asansol on Saturday morning. After receiving the information, six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. The cause behind the fire is yet to ascertained.

News agency ANI shared the visuals from the spot. In the video, huge plumed of smokes can be seen emanating from the factory.

#WATCH | West Bengal | A massive fire breaks out in a factory in Jadudanga area of Jamuria in Asansol. Fire tenders are present at the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/p7cP2pBqPQ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.

