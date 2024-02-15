Advertisement

Viral: Many dog owners eventually find that their dog—or, more accurately, its teeth—have unexpectedly damaged their furniture, shoes, or other possessions when they get home. Dogs use their senses of smell and sight to investigate their surroundings, but they also enjoy biting things to learn new information. Even if there are ways to break your dog's chewing behavior so they don't damage themselves or your belongings, after viewing this amazing clip you might allow them to chew on anything.

Viral Video

The video, which was posted on X, formerly Twitter, opens with a dog seated on a chair. A few feet away, there's a bike parked with something left on it to charge. However, the charger plug point accidentally catches fire, significantly raising the possibility of an explosion. But the dog's quick thinking averts an unfortunate calamity. The clever dog got down, rushed, and tore off the cables to stop the electricity near the fire point. Eventually, the flames stop, preventing an explosion.

Clever dog cuts off power pic.twitter.com/ANuo8gqul7 — Wonderful Moment (@Xudong1966) February 14, 2024

Dogs are continually surprising us with their intelligence, empathy, and mental capacity. Since the beginning of time, dogs have been considered man's best friend. How intelligent are dogs really? While some people think that dogs can be cute and fetch, more study has shown that this is not the case. Every day, we discover more and more facts about our doggo friends. But the amount we are learning about animal minds never ceases to astound us. It's becoming more and more obvious that there are many highly intelligent species, not just a few, and that they all exhibit their intellect in various ways.