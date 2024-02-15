English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Video Of A Smart Dog Cutting Off Power To Prevent A Dangerous Explosion Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral: Dogs are continually surprising us with their intelligence, empathy, and mental capacity.

Pritam Saha
Dog Prevents Explosion
Dog Prevents Explosion | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: Many dog owners eventually find that their dog—or, more accurately, its teeth—have unexpectedly damaged their furniture, shoes, or other possessions when they get home. Dogs use their senses of smell and sight to investigate their surroundings, but they also enjoy biting things to learn new information. Even if there are ways to break your dog's chewing behavior so they don't damage themselves or your belongings, after viewing this amazing clip you might allow them to chew on anything.

Viral Video

The video, which was posted on X, formerly Twitter, opens with a dog seated on a chair. A few feet away, there's a bike parked with something left on it to charge. However, the charger plug point accidentally catches fire, significantly raising the possibility of an explosion. But the dog's quick thinking averts an unfortunate calamity. The clever dog got down, rushed, and tore off the cables to stop the electricity near the fire point. Eventually, the flames stop, preventing an explosion.    

Dogs are continually surprising us with their intelligence, empathy, and mental capacity. Since the beginning of time, dogs have been considered man's best friend. How intelligent are dogs really? While some people think that dogs can be cute and fetch, more study has shown that this is not the case. Every day, we discover more and more facts about our doggo friends. But the amount we are learning about animal minds never ceases to astound us. It's becoming more and more obvious that there are many highly intelligent species, not just a few, and that they all exhibit their intellect in various ways. 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic Digital
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Change of Guard or Entry in Lok Sabha: What RS List of BJP Signals

    India News3 minutes ago

  2. Dubai's DIFC reports 34% surge in company registrations

    Business News3 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Statewide Agitation Seeks Justice For Sandeshkhali Women

    India News4 minutes ago

  4. Qatar visit: PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Doha

    Videos4 minutes ago

  5. AI will be remarkable in a decade: Sam Altman

    Tech 9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo