In some of the years, we have seen some of the kids go viral on the internet with their dance moves. From ‘Baba Jackson,’ to many other people who got fame from the internet. And this time also a viral video of a Boy dancing on a pahadi song called ‘Dhai Hathe Dhameli.’ This kid also won the internet with his adorable and cute moves. From his expressions to his swift dancing, everything was perfect in this dance.

After posting the video, the reply section was filled with praise and appreciation for the kid. The ‘Dhai Hathe Dhameli’ is a popular Kumaoni song and is also trending on social media these days.

This viral Instagram reel was posted by the handle ‘__sumi__gogoi__’ and the caption of this video was ‘Gulu.’

The viral video has been viewed 15 lakh times and has more than 1 lakh views. People in the comment section praised and motivated the kid for his dance. One user wrote, “Broo is better than girls. Also, why is he too cute to handle? And loved your expressions little one.” Another one commented, “bro can you teach me how to dance uh.”

“He is dancing much better than so many ‘dance influencers’. And everything is so simple yet classy. The attire and angle are all so simple, but the dance, song, location, and expressions are all too classy for a regular influencer to ever achieve,” said a fourth user.