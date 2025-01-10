Video of Colourful Chicks Nesting in the Back of Auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru Goes Viral

Viral News: A video of colourful chicks nesting in the back of an auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru has gone viral. The heartwarming video captured by an auto rickshaw rider, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The viral video shows a moving auto with a bunch of colorful baby birds nestled in the back. The caption accompanying the video aptly reads, “Never a dull day in Bengaluru.”

The video, which has gained over 30K views, captures the essence of Bengaluru's unpredictable charm.

Bengaluru Viral Video

Netizens React to Viral Bengaluru Video

Viewers have been quick to express their delight, with comments ranging from “Awwww” to an outpouring of heart and crying emoticons1. One user even exclaimed, “ohhhhhh my god, So Cute!!!!”

This isn't the first time Bengaluru has grabbed headlines for unusual and endearing incidents.

The city, known for its tech-savvy residents and unpredictable traffic, has often surprised the internet with its eccentric moments.

Bengaluru known for its beautiful weather and love for nature shows many such videos online that often catches netizens attention.