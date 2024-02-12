English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Video Of Cricket Umpire Dancing Like Cheer Leader In A Match Goes Viral | WATCH What Happened Next

A viral video capturing a cricket umpire showing his dance moves like a cheerleader during a day cricket match, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Viral Video Of Cricket Umpire Dancing Like Cheer Leader In A Match
Viral Video Of Cricket Umpire Dancing Like Cheer Leader In A Match | Image:Viral video umpire
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A viral video capturing a cricket umpire showing his dance moves like a cheerleader during a day cricket match. The video captioned "When cheerleaders are not available, Umpire - Give me that money also, I will do this work also," has rapidly gained attention, crossing an impressive 35.1K views on social media platform X. 

Uploaded by user @desi_bhayo88, the footage has grossed widespread amusement and curiosity among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Advertisement

The footage captures the umpire energetically engaging in dance typically associated with cheerleaders, much to the surprise and delight of spectators and players. His enthusiastic performance, filled with spirited gestures and synchronized steps, adds an unexpected element of entertainment to the cricket match. 

Video continues to circulate online, viewers are left both amused and impressed by the umpire's unexpected talents and the light-hearted atmosphere he brings to the game.

Advertisement

Social media users have been quick to react to the viral video, with many expressing admiration for the umpire's spontaneity and sense of humor. 

Advertisement

Comments praising his energetic dance moves and enthusiasm have flooded the comment section, further amplifying the video's reach and impact.

From passionate fans cheering in the stands to players displaying their skills on the field, cricket in India holds a rich history of emotions and experiences. Whether it's a local day match or a high rush international cricket match, the sport continues to unite people of all backgrounds and ages.

Advertisement

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

10 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

12 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

15 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

19 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

26 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

32 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

38 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    Videos10 minutes ago

  2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Joins Kartik Aaryan Starrer

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Smriti Irani on Sandeshkhali: 'TMC Goons Abduct Women Every Night'

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    12 minutes ago

  5. 'WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's encouraging words

    Sports 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement