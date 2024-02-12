Advertisement

A viral video capturing a cricket umpire showing his dance moves like a cheerleader during a day cricket match. The video captioned "When cheerleaders are not available, Umpire - Give me that money also, I will do this work also," has rapidly gained attention, crossing an impressive 35.1K views on social media platform X.

Uploaded by user @desi_bhayo88, the footage has grossed widespread amusement and curiosity among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Advertisement

The footage captures the umpire energetically engaging in dance typically associated with cheerleaders, much to the surprise and delight of spectators and players. His enthusiastic performance, filled with spirited gestures and synchronized steps, adds an unexpected element of entertainment to the cricket match.

Video continues to circulate online, viewers are left both amused and impressed by the umpire's unexpected talents and the light-hearted atmosphere he brings to the game.

Advertisement

जब चीयर लीडर्स अवेलेबल नही हो



अंपायर - उसका पैसा भी मुझे ही दे दीजिए मैं ही कर लूंगा यह काम भी pic.twitter.com/ZzX2UNlJ6e — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) February 11, 2024

Social media users have been quick to react to the viral video, with many expressing admiration for the umpire's spontaneity and sense of humor.

Advertisement

Comments praising his energetic dance moves and enthusiasm have flooded the comment section, further amplifying the video's reach and impact.

From passionate fans cheering in the stands to players displaying their skills on the field, cricket in India holds a rich history of emotions and experiences. Whether it's a local day match or a high rush international cricket match, the sport continues to unite people of all backgrounds and ages.

Advertisement



