Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Video Of Four Street Dogs In Jalandhar Attacking An Elderly Woman Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral: The victim, a domestic helper, was crossing the street when four dogs suddenly attacked her.

Pritam Saha
Dogs Attack Elderly Woman In Jalandhar
Dogs Attack Elderly Woman In Jalandhar | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jalandhar: Every day, there are more and more instances of street dogs chasing adults and children. A disturbing event occurred in Ashok Nagar when a group of street dogs attacked an elderly woman. The Saturday morning incident was made public when the CCTV footage went viral on all social media sites, causing a great deal of outrage and alarm. 

The victim, a domestic helper, was crossing the street when four dogs suddenly attacked her, according to the report. As she collapsed to the ground on the street in an attempt to protect herself, one of the dogs bit her foot. The dogs had left when surrounding homeowners heard the woman's cries and emerged from their homes. Following this, the locals came together and drove the woman to the Civil Hospital so that she might receive medical attention.

Advertisement

Not only has the victim of the attack suffered trauma, but there is also concern over the municipal corporation's (MC) apparent inability to stop the number of stray dogs in the city from getting worse. Concerns about the efficacy of the MC's efforts to handle the problem of stray dogs have grown since the incident. 

Advertisement

Residents of Ashok Nagar reported that they had frequently complained to the MC about the problem of stray dogs in their neighbourhood, but that the relevant authorities had not taken any action in this respect. "We are afraid of such incidents, so we can't let our children go out alone on the street," he stated. The locals stated that in order to curb the growing dog population and stop these kinds of situations, the district government and the MC have to put into place long-term remedies.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement