Advertisement

Jalandhar: Every day, there are more and more instances of street dogs chasing adults and children. A disturbing event occurred in Ashok Nagar when a group of street dogs attacked an elderly woman. The Saturday morning incident was made public when the CCTV footage went viral on all social media sites, causing a great deal of outrage and alarm.

The victim, a domestic helper, was crossing the street when four dogs suddenly attacked her, according to the report. As she collapsed to the ground on the street in an attempt to protect herself, one of the dogs bit her foot. The dogs had left when surrounding homeowners heard the woman's cries and emerged from their homes. Following this, the locals came together and drove the woman to the Civil Hospital so that she might receive medical attention.

Advertisement

Not only has the victim of the attack suffered trauma, but there is also concern over the municipal corporation's (MC) apparent inability to stop the number of stray dogs in the city from getting worse. Concerns about the efficacy of the MC's efforts to handle the problem of stray dogs have grown since the incident.

Advertisement

Residents of Ashok Nagar reported that they had frequently complained to the MC about the problem of stray dogs in their neighbourhood, but that the relevant authorities had not taken any action in this respect. "We are afraid of such incidents, so we can't let our children go out alone on the street," he stated. The locals stated that in order to curb the growing dog population and stop these kinds of situations, the district government and the MC have to put into place long-term remedies.