A viral video went viral on the internet showcases the impressive skills of an Instagram user named ChiPa, who happens to be a carpenter. In the footage, ChiPa meticulously constructs a miniature 3D Colosseum using chocolate cuboids. In the viral video he carefully breaks apart cuboids of chocolate bars, melting them down in a squeeze bottle. He then proceeds to assemble the structure using pre-packaged cuboid-style chocolate servings, deftly arranging them in a circular formation by stacking and aligning them with precision.

The chocolate blocks stacked on top of each other make the structure look just like it's made of bricks. ChiPa also made sure to add detailed ruins to make it look like Italy's Colosseum. We're not sure how much chocolate he used, but in the video, you can see a whole box full of chocolate blocks. For the inside of the model, he used whole bars to make the base. Then, he used cube-shaped chocolates to make the floor of the Colosseum, sticking them together the same way. When it's all put together, it looks amazing. It's rare to find a chocolate model that looks so much like the real thing.

Sharing the video, ChiPa wrote, “I made a Colosseum with chocolate (In the end, everyone enjoyed it deliciously).”

Watch the viral video here:

“Beautiful… But why?” a user questioned. “The sweetest building I've ever seen.” Some inquired about the amount of chocolate he used, with one user stating, “I wonder how much that was!” Another jokingly wrote, “Rome didn't fall, it slowly melted.” “What is this? A Colosseum for ants?” quipped another. A user pondered, "What did you do with all that chocolate after you completed the sculpture?"