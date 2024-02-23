English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Video Of Leopard Ferociously Jumping On A Cyclist On Highway Goes Viral | See What Happened Next

Viral Video: The man is suddenly attacked by a leopard that jumps out of the bushes.

Pritam Saha
Viral: Leopard Attacking Cyclist On Highway
Viral: Leopard Attacking Cyclist On Highway | Image:X
Assam: A leopard is seen jumping on a cyclist in a video that has gone viral on social media. As to the reports, the occurrence happened at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, and the CCTV deployed in the region recorded the video. A number of users, including representatives of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), have uploaded the video. After being shared, the video was recently reposted by X user, who was previously Twitter. Since then, it has received over 90 lakh views, as well as several likes and comments. 

Horrifying Video

The one-minute footage opens with a man riding a bicycle down a highway that passes through a forest. He is wearing an orange sweater with full sleeves. The man is suddenly attacked by a leopard that jumps out of the bushes. While the man stumbles and falls, the leopard quickly returns to the forest. The cyclist retreats instantly. As he cycles away from the scene, the man can be seen inspecting it after the large cat's teeth hit him in the waist. There are two more riders who are waiting for the man and trying to help him. 

Cars and other vehicles are seen driving by normally, and the incident had no effect on traffic on the route. Internet users are horrified by the video, which has sparked a conversation. The event occurred near Haldibari Animal Corridor on January 19, 2022, according to an ANI report. It further stated that the cyclist was not seriously hurt in the attack.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Viral
