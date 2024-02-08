Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:56 IST
One Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Rams Into Other With Pilgrims in Srikakulam
Srikakulam Road Accident: All the injured have been shifted to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
A woman and her 2-year-old son were mowed down by a vehicle in Delhi. | Image:Representational
Advertisement
Amravati: A person was killed and 30 others were injured after a bus rammed into another in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. All the passengers were pilgrims from MP and they came there to visit temples. All the injured have been shifted to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published January 15th, 2024 at 12:56 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Galleriesan hour ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.