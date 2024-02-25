VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates 'Sudarshan Setu', Know 5 Amazing Things About The Bridge

Facts To Know About India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge Sudarshan Setu | Image: X/@NarendraModi

Devbhumi Dwarka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 25, inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu', Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district. Sudarshan Setu will connect Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha.

Sudarshan Setu is the country's longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km and is built on the Arabian sea. After starting off the day by offering prayers at Lord Sri Krishna temple at Beyt Dwarka, the prime minister inaugurated the four-lane cable-stayed bridge.

5 Amazing Details About Sudarshan Setu

Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from Srimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road. It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 979 crore, as per an official release. The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side. The bridge, which was known as 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed as 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge.

Sudarshan Setu: A Boost To Tourism

Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, which is nearly 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated.

At present, devotees visiting the temple at Beyt Dwarka can travel only during the day by boat, while the construction of the bridge will allow them to travel at all times.

