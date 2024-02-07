VIDEO: PM Modi Showers Flower Petals on Workers of Ayodhya Ram Temple

Advertisement

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showered flower petals on workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. News agency ANI has tweeted a video wherein shramiks can be seen seated on a chair with PM Modi expressing his gratitude towards him by showering red petals on them.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi showers flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/gJp4KSnNp6 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering after the consecration ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that lord Ram will no longer live in a tent but will now reside in a magnificent temple. "Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived," the PM said. The Prime Minister asserted that he could still feel the divine vibrations he experienced during the consecration ceremony inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple.

"Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple," Modi said, adding people will remember this date, this moment even thousands of years from now.

Top Quotes From PM Modi's Address

"It is Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it," Modi told the select gathering comprising top saints, political leaders, industrialists, film stars, poets, litterateurs and sportspersons.

"I seek forgiveness from Lord Ram, there would have been some shortcomings in our penance that we could not complete this work for so long. That shortcoming has been overcome. I am confident Lord Ram would forgive us," Modi said.

"Our Ram has arrived today after wait, patience, sacrifices of centuries," he said.

Modi said Lord Ram resided in the first copy of the country's Constitution. "Even after the Constitution came into existence, legal battle was fought for decades on Lord Ram's existence. I would like to the thank judiciary that delivered justice and Lord Ram's temple was built in a legal manner," the prime minister said.

January 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks the advent of a new era, PM Modi declared.