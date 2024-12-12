Video: Posters of 'Sabarmati' Film Torn, Stone Pelted, Many Injured

New Delhi: Stones were pelted and posters were torned during the screening of ‘The Sabaramati Report’. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Tensions flared at JNU campus after stones were pelted, posters tore during the screening of The Sabarmati Report.

BJP ’s youth wing ABVP, which organised the screening, alleged that left-wing students were behind the disruption.

ABVP accused Left-wing students saying they wanted to derail the screening of the movie.

According to reports, some students received minor injuries.

However, despite the disruption, the screening went ahead and around 1,500 people watched the movie.

Speaking on the matter, ABVP-JNU president Rajeshwar Kant said, “We started the movie screening at 5:30 pm, and around 1000-1500 students gathered. After about half an hour, some stones were pelted. Our volunteers checked but found no one around. After resuming (the screening), larger stones were pelted, and we discovered some students running away. These were members of left-wing organisation opposing the screening. No one has been identified yet, but we are working to find them and ensure they are punished.”

ABVP's Statement After Stone Pelting in JNU

Condemning the incident, ABVP said alleged that the Left-wing students tried to halt the screening of The Sabarmati Report putting life of many students at risk.

"The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), JNU, strongly condemns the cowardly and reprehensible attack that took place during the screening of The Sabarmati Report at Sabarmati Dhaba, JNU. Stones were pelted at the peaceful audience by unidentified miscreants, putting the lives of hundreds of students and attendees at grave risk. This barbaric act is not just an attack on a group of individuals but an assault on freedom of expression, dialogue, and democratic values that this university is known for.

The screening of The Sabarmati Report was a step towards unveiling the truth and igniting a discussion on topics deliberately silenced by the so-called intellectual elite of our country. However, this incident demonstrates the intolerance and insecurity of certain anti-Bharat, anti-Hindu forces within our campus who fear the resurgence of dharma, righteousness, and truth.

Such elements thrive on deceit, propaganda, and a twisted narrative that seeks to dismantle the cultural and spiritual fabric of our nation. They cannot tolerate any voice that challenges their agenda or exposes their lies. These are the same forces that openly support divisive ideologies, glorify anti-national slogans, and oppose any initiative aimed at strengthening Bharat’s cultural identity.