Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Video: Praja Palana Application Forms Scatter on Busy Flyover in Hyderabad, Netizens Fume

The application forms were found scattered on the Balanagar flyover while they were being carried by a private employee on his two wheeler on Monday.

Manisha Roy
Praja Palana application
The incident has left people fuming besides raising concerns over the data security. | Image:Praja Palana application
Hyderabad: A video showing Praja Palana applications being scattered on a flyover in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns over data safety. The applications were found scattered on the Balanagar flyover while they were being carried by a private employee on his two wheeler on Monday. The incident has left people fuming besides raising concerns over the data security. 

BRS member M Krishank shared the video on his X account, calling it a serious data threat. He wrote, “This is serious Data Threat….1 crore 11 Lakhs have applied for 5 Guarantees of Congress and the Forms are handed over to whom ?? Who are those who are handling these forms , uploading them ?? Why are people getting anonymous phone calls asking OTP’s ?? (sic)”

Notably, the Telangana government had invited application forms under the Praja Palana programme for various schemes and over 1.25 crore applications were submitted until January 6. 

According to state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, about 30,000 data entry operators were involved in the task of uploading the applications online. He said the exercise could continue till month end.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

