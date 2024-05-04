Advertisement

New Delhi: Dramatic scenes unfolded at a school in Agra where a physical altercation ensued between a school teacher and a principal after the latter arrived late. The entire incident that was caught on CCTV camera is doing rounds on social media.

The incident is said to have taken place at a primary school on May 3. In the video, the duo can be seen engaging in a fight with the teacher, ending up tearing the principal's clothes.

According to sources, when the principal confronted the teacher, identified as Gunja Chaudhary, for coming late, followed by a heated argument. The teacher also claimed that the principal herself had been arriving late for the past few days, which further aggravated the debate.

The verbal altercation soon snowballed into a physical fight. The duo were witnessed using derogatory remarks against each other. Meanwhile, other school staff also intervened to de-escalate the fight, but to no avail.

The fight ended with the teacher tearing the principal's clothes while the latter pulled the hair of the teacher who suffered injuries in her eye.

