Pune: In recent big developments in the Porsche fatal crash in Pune, Republic Media Network was able to access exclusive CCTV footage that shows the accused super brat coming out of the luxurious car for the first time.

As per reports, this video was recorded on May 18, hours before the deadly accident that claimed the lives of two techies occurred.

This footage could act as a strong support in the case as the rich brat's grandfather and family claimed that the driver was in the driver's seat and not the teenage boy. However, the driver of Pune builder Vishal Agarwal came out and revealed that he was forcibly taken to the Agarwals' residence and was hidden there.

#Exclusive | Super Brat, along with his friends, spotted coming out of the Porsche hours before the accident that killed two techies.

As per Republic's sources, on May 20, the driver was picked up in a BMW car by the Pune builder and his father from the Yerawada Jail and was subsequently taken to their residence.

"SK Agarwal and his son forcibly kept me hidden at their bungalow. If you open your mouth, you will remember the consequences," he said.

Blood Report Thrown in Dustbin

the Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar admitted that the blood test report of the 17-year-old boy was thrown in the dustbin and was replaced by another person's report.

"On 19th May, at around 11 am the blood sample which was taken at Sassoon Hospital was thrown in a dustbin of the hospital and the blood sample of another person was taken and sent to the forensic lab...CMO Srihari Halnor replaced this blood sample. During the investigation, we found Srihari Halnor replaced this on the instructions of the HOD Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon, Ajay Tawre," Kumar said.

He added that the CCTV of Sassoon Hospital has been seized and doctors involved in manipulating the report have been arrested on the charges of forgery, and destruction of evidence.

"Sections 120 B, 467 and 201 of IPC have been registered against this these doctors. The father of the minor accused was in direct contact with doctor Ajay Tawre. Crime Branch is looking out for the person with whom the blood sample was replaced. Crime Branch is in the process of taking custody of the juvenile accused's father in the driver abduction case today who is in judicial custody currently," he added.