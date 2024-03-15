Advertisement

Hyderabad: As Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, a heated argument broke out between probe agency officials and KT Rama Rao, BRS leader and Kavitha's brother. Republic TV has accessed inside visuals from the residence of BRS MLC K Kavitha wherein KT Rama Rao can be seen countering ED officials for taking actions against his sister.

#BREAKING | Exclusive Visuals from K Kavitha's House: BRS leader and brother KTR reaches K Kavitha's residence and confronts ED officials over arrest



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwMtvG#kavitha #LiquorScam #ED pic.twitter.com/fj4uhBPhVw — Republic (@republic) March 15, 2024

Earlier in the day, while speaking to Republic, a BRS leader called the ED's action ‘unconstitutional’. “K Kavitha has already moved court against any ED action, the matter is sub-judice...this is completely unconstitutional”, the party said.

Why ED Has Arrested K Kavitha?

ED arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad and is bringing her to Delhi for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case. Agency officials raided the premises of the leader in Hyderabad Friday morning and later arrested her. Sources said the BRS leader was arrested and is being taken to Delhi.

Advertisement

BRS leader and former Telangana minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy claimed that Kavitha was arrested and being taken to Delhi on a flight at 8.45 pm. He alleged that the move was "pre-planned" and said they would protest against it.

The Enforcement Directorate had claimed Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from the "South Group" (allegedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.