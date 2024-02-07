Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:36 IST
Video Shows Man Being Dragged on Bonnet of Car on Busy Road in Bengaluru
According to sources, an argument broke out between the cab driver and a person over a road accident
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bengaluru: In another incident of road rage, a man was dragged on the bonnet of a cab for several metres on a busy road in Bengaluru. The video of the incident that was captured on CCTV has now gone viral. News agency PTI shared the visuals on social media platform X.
The video shows a man being atop the bonnet of a speeding car. The incident is said to have taken place at Maramma Temple Circle in Bengaluru on January 15.
Advertisement
According to sources, an argument broke out between the cab driver and a person over a road accident. Following which, a man climbed on to the bonnet of the cab to stop the vehicle but the driver didn’t stop the vehicle.
Advertisement
The cab driver, identified as Muneer, stopped the car only after intervention by locals.
A case has been registered into the matter. Further investigation is underway.
Advertisement
Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:36 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.