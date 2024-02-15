Advertisement

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a student was killed while another sustained grievous injuries after a speeding car ran over them in Patel Nagar area in Delhi, on Tuesday. The accident was captured on CCTV. The horrific video shows two students walking on the footpath when suddenly a speeding car jumps over a pedestrian walkway and breaks through a railing, hitting the duo.

The intensity of the crash was to the extent that the railing got damaged badly. The another student is said to be critical.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited)

