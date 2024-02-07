Advertisement

Gaya, Bihar: Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, a weird incident happened in Gaya, Bihar after a stage at a public program suddenly collapsed when one of the speakers started criticising the January 22 grand event. The incident took place during the Pasmanda Darshith Mahasangan in Gaya, where organisers had made a substantial stage for the event.

Former MP Ali Anwar was in attendance among other leaders. Initially, the Mahasangan proceeded smoothly, with the event gaining momentum. However, the situation took a drastic turn when a speaker, addressing the crowd, began criticizing the scheduled date for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Approximately seven to eight individuals were on the stage when the incident occurred, marking an abrupt and unexpected turn of events during the Pasmanda Darshith Mahasangan in Gaya. Former MP Ali Anwar and several other leaders found themselves tumbling from the stage, sustaining minor injuries.



Bihar- A gathering to pay tribute to freedom fighter Qaiyum Ansari in presence of former MP Ali Anwar Ansari was going on in gaya.



As soon as questions on credibility of Prana Pratishtha of Ram Mandir were raised- The Stage collapsed pic.twitter.com/tLn74e6oKY — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 19, 2024

Ram Mandir: Festive Fervour Across Globe

Hundreds of temples dotted across the United States are gearing up to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next week, with thousands of Indian Americans likely to attend a series of events beginning this week.

“Ayodhya is re-emerging from destruction and neglect, epitomising the eternal nature of Sanātana Dharma. The upcoming consecration at Ram Lalla Mandir after 550 years is bringing immense joy to the city and nearly a billion Hindus across the world,” Kalyan Viswanathan, president of the Hindu University of America said in a blog post.

The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple wiil be held on January 22.