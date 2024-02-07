VIDEO: Student Preparing For MPPSC Dies After Collpasing in Coaching Class

Advertisement

New Delhi: A shocking video has been doing rounds on social media wherein a student preparing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams died after collapsing in his coaching class in Indore. The deceased has been identified as Raja Lodhi, a native of Sagar district. Reports claimed that he complained of sudden chest pain and within seconds he fell unconscious. Frantic classmates rushed him to the nearest hospital, however, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

CCTV Footage Captures The Incident

The classroom's CCTV footage captured the entire episode. Lodhi was seen sitting attentively, engrossed in his studies. Suddenly, he started clutching his chest, displaying evident distress. In friction of seconds, he lost his balance and tumbled from his chair. Bhawar Kuan police station has started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of Lodhi's death.

Fourth Such Case In Indore

The demise of Lodhi now adds to a series of four similar incidents in Indore, raising apprehensions about a potential trend of ‘silent heart attacks’ affecting the youth.





