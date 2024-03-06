A fire broke out at the agriculture pesticides godown of Srikara Biotech in Nacharam in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday night | Image:ANI

Advertisement

Telangana Godown Fire: A fire broke out at the agriculture pesticides godown of Srikara Biotech in Nacharam in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday night. Five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. As per reports, there have been no casualties except for the property loss.

#WATCH | Telangana: Fire broke out at Srikara Biotech agriculture pesticides godown in Nacharam in Medchal-Malkajgiri district last night. Five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. There are no casualties except for the property loss. The reason for the fire is yet… pic.twitter.com/y2MBrcQU5x — ANI (@ANI)

A fire broke out at the agriculture pesticides godown of Srikara Biotech in Nacharam in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday night | ANI

Nageshwar Rao, Medchal-Malkajgiri DFO informed that the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.