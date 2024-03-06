Updated March 5th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Telangana: Fire Breaks Out at Agriculture Pesticides Godown in Nacharam | VIDEO

As per reports, there have been no casualties except for the property loss in the agriculture pesticides godown fire of Srikara Biotech in Telangana's Nacharam

Reported by: Digital Desk
A fire broke out at the agriculture pesticides godown of Srikara Biotech in Nacharam in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday night | Image:ANI
Telangana Godown Fire: A fire broke out at the agriculture pesticides godown of Srikara Biotech in Nacharam in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday night. Five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. As per reports, there have been no casualties except for the property loss.

Nageshwar Rao, Medchal-Malkajgiri  DFO informed that the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

