Published 07:29 IST, October 25th 2024
Video: Trees Uprooted amid Heavy Rain, Storm in Odisha as Cyclone Dana Causes Destruction
Cyclone Dana continued to batter Odisha early Friday, uprooting numerous trees and blocking several roads in the Bhadrak district.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Cyclone Dana continued to batter Odisha early Friday, uprooting numerous trees and blocking several roads in the Bhadrak district. | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:26 IST, October 25th 2024