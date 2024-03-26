Advertisement

Maryland: A key bridge in Baltimore in the United States collapsed after being hit by a container truck in the early hours of Tuesday. According to media reports, several people are feared dead.

Reports suggest that multiple cars and people being in the water following the collapse incident are feared missing at this point.

#VIDEO | United States : A key bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being hit by a container truck in the early hours of Tuesday.#BREAKING #Baltimore #BaltimoreBridgeCollapse https://t.co/DySPtGzrs9 pic.twitter.com/Y3JKGBZews — Republic (@republic)

This collapse incident indicates significant damage, with half of the bridge submerged in the water. This situation is still developing.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

