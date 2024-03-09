Advertisement

Kaziranga, Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant and jeep safari inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning.

PM Modi, on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, first took the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park followed by the jeep safari inside the same range.

He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.

The prime minister had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park | ANI

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat in the afternoon.

The prime minister will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, also in Jorhat district, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of both central and state projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park | ANI

Taking to X, PM Modi shared several pictures of his visit to the Kaziranga National Park and urged everyone to explore the natural and rich beauty of the forest reserve, which is home to the Great Indian one-horned Rhinoceros.

PM Modi at UNESCO World Heritage site | @narendramodi

“This morning I was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one horned rhinoceros,” wrote PM Modi.

This morning I was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one horned rhinoceros. pic.twitter.com/68NEtoGAoz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2024

Jungle Safari Closed for Visitors

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, the jeep safari and elephant ride has remained closed for the general public in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the same venue.

PM's Arunachal Visit

In addition, PM Modi would perform the 'Griha Pravesh' (house-warming) ceremony for the 5.5 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College, and speak at a public gathering at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat.

The Prime Minister will also visit Arunachal Pradesh on March 9. In Arunachal Pradesh, he will inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng. Then, PM Modi will inaugurate multiple development projects in Itanagar, according to a government release.