Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:56 IST
VIDEO: PM Modi Goes on Jungle Safari in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant and jeep safari inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning
- India
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Kaziranga, Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant and jeep safari inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning.
PM Modi, on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, first took the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park followed by the jeep safari inside the same range.
Advertisement
He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.
Advertisement
The prime minister had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state.
He is also scheduled to inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat in the afternoon.
Advertisement
The prime minister will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, also in Jorhat district, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of both central and state projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore.
Taking to X, PM Modi shared several pictures of his visit to the Kaziranga National Park and urged everyone to explore the natural and rich beauty of the forest reserve, which is home to the Great Indian one-horned Rhinoceros.
Advertisement
“This morning I was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one horned rhinoceros,” wrote PM Modi.
Jungle Safari Closed for Visitors
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, the jeep safari and elephant ride has remained closed for the general public in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9.
Advertisement
He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the same venue.
PM's Arunachal Visit
In addition, PM Modi would perform the 'Griha Pravesh' (house-warming) ceremony for the 5.5 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College, and speak at a public gathering at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat.
The Prime Minister will also visit Arunachal Pradesh on March 9. In Arunachal Pradesh, he will inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng. Then, PM Modi will inaugurate multiple development projects in Itanagar, according to a government release.
Advertisement
Published March 9th, 2024 at 07:56 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.