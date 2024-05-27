Advertisement

Rajkot: Visuals of a fire that broke out at a game zone in Rajkot on Saturday that killed as many as 35 people, have emerged on social media suggesting that the massive blaze may have erupted due to welding.

In the CCTV footage, sparks can be seen emitting due to the welding process inside a big room. In no time, the sparks fell on a pile of plastic lying below and it caught fire, which cost many lives. The video shows panic-stricken workers rushing to somehow control the flames but in no vain.

VIDEO | CCTV footage of fire that broke out at game zone in Rajkot yesterday, leading to the death of 27 people.#Rajkotfire pic.twitter.com/bvmi1YQ36I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

The workers were seen throwing sand on fire to douse it but it spread rapidly engulfing the entire area. Wires, welding machines, sand bags and chairs etc were seen inside the room where the fire broke out.

As many as 35 people, including children, died in the fire at Rajkot-based TRP game zone whereas three others were injured and their health condition was said to be stable.

Facility Owner, Manger Among 6 Held

So far six people, including the manager and owner of the game zone were arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Several glaring lapses have come to the fore with details emerging that the facility was operated without fire NOC, raising concerns over the safety of people.

The game zone had fire safety equipment but action taken to control the fire was not sufficient, leading to the tragedy on Saturday, a senior police officer had said on Sunday, a day after the tragedy.

As per the FIR, the accused persons erected a 50-metre wide and 60-metre long structure with a height of around two to three storeys using metal sheet fabrication to create a game zone.

As the fire spread, a temporary structure at the facility collapsed near the entrance, trapping a number of people. The facility had only one emergency exit.

Most of the bodies of victims were charred beyond recognition. To establish their identities, authorities have collected the DNA samples of the victims and their relatives who have claimed them.

According to reports, the game zone was operating without a license. The site did not even have a fire safety certificate.

Gujarat HC Terms Fire Tragedy 'Man-Made Disaster'

Looking at the seriousness of the matter, The Gujarat High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognizance of the incident. A Special Bench of the High Court said it was prima facie a "man-made disaster". Pointing to reports that claimed the site was operating without proper approvals, the court also noted that a stock of highly inflammable material -- petrol, fibre, and fibre glass sheets -- were stored at the premises.

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case and submit its report within 72 hours.

Meanwhile, Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay ordered the closure of all game zones in the state as a precautionary measure, and safety measures including those related to fire are being verified.

