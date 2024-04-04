×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Video: Woman Climbs Electric Pole in UP After Husband Discovers Her Extramarital Affair

The 34-year-old woman allegedly had an extra marital affair with a man from a neighbouring village.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Video: Woman Climbs Electric Pole After Hubby Discovers Her Affair
Video: Woman Climbs Electric Pole After Hubby Discovers Her Affair | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a display of love, a mother of three climbed an electric pole in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The incident that was captured on camera has now gone viral. According to sources, the woman climbed the pole after her seven-year-old affair was exposed by her husband.  

The 34-year-old woman allegedly had an extra marital affair with a man from a neighbouring village. The woman's husband, Ram Govind, works as a labourer.

Advertisement

After Govind found out about her relationship, an argument broke out between the couple. The woman allegedly made a bizarre demand of letting the other man be accommodated in her household to help with the finances of the house.

Advertisement

Govind aggressively opposed the idea and went out of the house. In the video, the woman can be seen atop the pole bound by high-tension wires, with people requesting her to come down. After putting in a lot of effort, she was brought down.  

Acting swiftly, the local authorities responded to the crisis and dispatched teams from both the police and electricity departments to the scene. As a precautionary measure, the power supply was cut off.
 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia's AI centre

a few seconds ago
In a fresh video that has now emerged online, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala is seen making a vile sexist attack against Hema Malini

Surjewala's Sexist Slur

2 minutes ago
Office space

Office space surge

3 minutes ago
Union Minister Smriti Irani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata On CAA

6 minutes ago
Doping Test: File image

India's UNWANTED record

8 minutes ago
"Nothing to do with the alcohol?" Chief Justice Chandrachud, countered with a smirk.

CJI Chandrachud

9 minutes ago
Cars

UK new car market sale

11 minutes ago
Rape Convict British Teacher Banned From Teaching For Life

British Teacher Banned

15 minutes ago
DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant argues with umpire

Umpiring BLUNDER in IPL?

15 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki aims to increase its existing 45% rural market share

Maruti Suzuki sales data

18 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant vs KKR

Rishabh Pant's poor call

20 minutes ago
There Must Be Many Like Shahjahan In Bengal: Central Fact-Finding Team on Visit to Sandeshkhali

'100% Responsible': Calcu

21 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

26 minutes ago
Justin Langer

Justin Langer on IND

28 minutes ago
RBI

RBI MPC

29 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Who is Gourav Vallabh

30 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Gourav Vallabh Resigns

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  4. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  5. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo