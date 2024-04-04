Updated April 4th, 2024 at 13:53 IST
Video: Woman Climbs Electric Pole in UP After Husband Discovers Her Extramarital Affair
The 34-year-old woman allegedly had an extra marital affair with a man from a neighbouring village.
New Delhi: In a display of love, a mother of three climbed an electric pole in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The incident that was captured on camera has now gone viral. According to sources, the woman climbed the pole after her seven-year-old affair was exposed by her husband.
The 34-year-old woman allegedly had an extra marital affair with a man from a neighbouring village. The woman's husband, Ram Govind, works as a labourer.
After Govind found out about her relationship, an argument broke out between the couple. The woman allegedly made a bizarre demand of letting the other man be accommodated in her household to help with the finances of the house.
Govind aggressively opposed the idea and went out of the house. In the video, the woman can be seen atop the pole bound by high-tension wires, with people requesting her to come down. After putting in a lot of effort, she was brought down.
Acting swiftly, the local authorities responded to the crisis and dispatched teams from both the police and electricity departments to the scene. As a precautionary measure, the power supply was cut off.
Published April 4th, 2024 at 13:41 IST
