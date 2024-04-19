Woman Dragged on Punjab Street in Purse Snatching Incident

Advertisement

Chandigarh: A terrifying incident unfolded in Punjab’s Jalandhar where a woman was dragged on street by scooter-borne chain snatchers. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

The video shows the woman hanging on to her purse as the pillion rider attempted to free it from her grasp and flee. The woman was relentlessly fighting to get her purse bag from his clench. Unfortunately, she didn't get success and finally gave up.

After halting for a bit, the scooter picked up speed as she narrowly missed coming under the rear wheels of the two-wheeler. As the clip ends the woman was seen left behind on the road as she tries to get back to her senses after the tragic incident. After a few moments, the woman manages to drag herself to the roadside and struggles to get up.

The incident is said to have taken place on Wednesday evening. As per media reports she has not filed a police complaint yet.

More details are awaited.

