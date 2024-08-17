sb.scorecardresearch
  • Vigilance Arrests Asst Civil Supply Officer in Disproportionate Assets Case

Published 13:54 IST, August 17th 2024

Odisha Vigilance arrested an asst civil supply officer, for holding disproportionate assets, including two buildings, costly plots gold, and over ₹2.86 crore.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Odisha Vigilance arrested Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra, an assistant civil supply officer
