Chandigarh, Mar 23 (PTI) The Vigilance Bureau arrested an executive engineer of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran and a pharmacist while allegedly accepting bribes of Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Both officials have been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, a spokesperson of the Bureau said here on Wednesday.

He said in a statement that a Bureau team caught HSVP Executive Engineer (Horticulture) Vijay Kumar, posted at Hisar, while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant in lieu of "facilitating the payment of park and green belt maintenance".

In another case, pharmacist Jaivir, posted at the Jind district jail, was caught red-handed by the Vigilance Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

"He was demanding money in lieu of referring a complainant's father to the civil hospital from the district jail," he said. PTI SUN RDK RDK